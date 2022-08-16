Hog Trough Fire at 1,018 acres, remains 71% contained

HAMILTON - The Hog Trough Fire burning in the Bitterroot National Forest is now at 1,018 acres with containment remaining at 71%.

The blaze — which is 18 miles southeast of Hamilton — was discovered on July 17 and is burning in rugged and remote terrain.

No structures are currently threatened.

MTN News

Fire managers report the fire burned actively Monday on the southwest side and continues to move toward the interior of the main fire and also slowly back down into Weasel Creek.

The Signal Rock area also saw moderate perimeter growth on Monday. Helicopters concentrated on water drops in the area and crews attacked the fire directly where they were safely able to do so.

Forest Service 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Skalkaho Highway to near the Skalkaho Creek Trailhead. Forest Service 5071 Road is closed.

There are 139 people assigned to the Hog Trough Fire.

Road Closures:

Skalkaho Road (Forest Service road 75) and Forest Service road 711 are both closed at the junction of Skalkaho Highway, including the ancillary roads leading from the 711 Road.

Skalkaho Road is open past Mile Marker 5 (Skalkaho Creek-Jerry Lake Trailhead #503).

Forest Service roads 5070 and 5071 are closed.

Trail Closures:

Railroad Creek, National Forest System Trail #77 to Trail #313 at the gate.

Weasel Creek, National Forest System Trail #156 from milepost 0.00 at its junction with NFSR #461.

A section of the Bitterroot Rock Creek Divide Trail #313, National Forest System Trail #313 where it intersects Trail #77 Railroad Creek, Weasel Creek Trail #156.

Skalkaho Creek – Jerry Lake Trail #503, National Forest System Trail #503

Stage II fire restrictions went into effect Friday morning on all Bitterroot National Forest lands in Montana.