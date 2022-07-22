Hog Trough Fire at 523 acres, 9% contained

HAMILTON - The Hog Trough Fire burning on the Bitterroot National Forest has grown slightly to 532 acres and is 9% contained.

The fire is burning 17 miles east of Hamilton and seven miles southwest of Skalkaho Falls in the Sapphire Wilderness Study Area approximately five miles east of Black Bear Campground.

The blaze — which was discovered on July 17 — is burning in rugged and remote terrain in an old burn fire scar from the 2000 fires.

No structures are currently threatened. However, smoke from the Hog Trough Fire can be seen across the Bitterroot.

MTN News

Forest Service 75 (Skalkaho-Rye) Road is currently closed from the junction of Skalkaho Highway to near the Skalkaho Creek Trailhead. Forest Service 5071 Road is closed.

Fire managers are working to keep the fire to the south of Highway 38 and east of USFS Road 75.

There are 53 people assigned to the Hog Trough Fire which is being overseen by a Type III Incident Management Team.

Trail Closures:

Railroad Creek, National Forest System Trail #77 to Trail#313 at the gate.

Weasel Creek, National Forest System Trail #156 from milepost 0.00 at its junction with NFSR #461.

A section of the Chain of Lakes Trail #313, National Forest System Trail #313 where it intersects Trail #77 Railroad Creek, Weasel Creek Trail #156.

Skalkaho Creek -Jerry Lake Trail #503, National Forest System Trail #503

Fire Danger is currently “high” on the Bitterroot National Forest.