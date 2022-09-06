Lemonade Fire burning near Marion grows to 593 acres

MARION - The lightning-sparked Lemonade Fire near Marion has grown from 564 acres to 593 acres, according to the Tuesday update.

A heavy equipment task force and hand crews continue to make progress constructing firelines on the southeast and east sides of the fire, according to fire managers.

On the northwest perimeter, the fire has been significantly slowed in areas where slash treatment has been done in timber harvest areas. The treated areas are moderating fire behavior and helping considerably with the suppression efforts.

Fire managers will seek opportunities to use heavy equipment to construct lines connecting timber plantations and other treated areas.

Air tankers conducted retardant drops on the southwest side of the fire to help slow the fire's spread on Monday.

There are currently no evacuations in place. However, one property is under pre-evacuation notice.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect Wednesday for strong winds and low humidity.

Griffin Creek Road (NFS #538) and Forest Service Trails 201, 211, and 287 are closed to the public.

There are 157 people assigned to the fire which is 0% contained.