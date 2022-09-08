Little growth seen on Lemonade Fire burning near Marion

MARION - Little growth is being reported from the lightning-sparked Lemonade Fire near Marion.

The Thursday update shows the blaze has grown slightly from 619 acres to 636 acres.

Fire managers report that despite the Red Flag on Wednesday, there was limited fire growth to the north, which had been a concern.

MTN News

A few spot fires occurred on the north side of the fire on Wednesday but were contained by using helicopter water drops.

There are currently no evacuations in place. However, one property is under pre-evacuation notice.

Griffin Creek Road (NFS #538) and Forest Service Trails 201, 211, and 287 are closed to the public.

There are 176 people assigned to the fire which is 0% contained.

