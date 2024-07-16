Watch Now
Miller Peak Fire doubles in size, now burning over 1,700 acres

New information on Tuesday morning shows the blaze burning 8 miles southeast of Missoula has grown to 1,760 acres and remains 0% contained
Zach Volheim/MTN News
The Miller Peak Fire as seen on July 15, 2024. The blaze is burning 8 miles southeast of Missoula.
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jul 16, 2024

MISSOULA — The Miller Peak Fire near Missoula has doubled in size and has burned over 1,700 acres as of Tuesday morning, according to https://www.mtfireinfo.org/.

The new numbers are more than double the 800 acres reported by the Lolo National Forest on Monday evening.

The blaze, which is burning 8 miles southeast of Missoula first sparked to life on Sunday, July 14.
An Evacuation Warning issued by the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office remains in effect.

The warning covers homes between 14380 Upper Miller Creek Road to the junction of the West Fork Schwartz Creek Road and from West Fork Schwartz Creek Road to 7018 West Fork Schwartz Creek.

Miller Peak Fire Evacuation Warning Map

A Type 3 to Complex Incident Management Team took over at the scene on Tuesday morning. There are over 130 people assigned to fight the Miller Peak Fire which remains 0% contained.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

Miller Peak Fire Closure Map

