Miller Peak Fire: Incident Management Team gives insight on daily operations

LOLO — Northern Rockies Complex Incident Team 5, which is in charge of fighting the Miller Peak Fire has a staging camp set in Upper Miller Creek. But they also have been running an operations and logistics camp out of the Lolo School.

The Northern Rockies Team told MTN that in the mornings personnel meet at the Upper Miller Creek fire camp for a briefing and then plan what divisions and equipment will be on the fire for the day.

Operations, strategy, and finance teams then return to Lolo School to conduct business before heading back up to the mountain for a meeting and begin to discuss next day's tactics.

Northern Rockies Complex Incident Team 5 Public Information Officer Amanda Frickel told MTN Thursday that morale is high and firefighters are giving it their all on the front lines.

"Everybody is proactive. We have many years of experience with firefighting and strategy. Everybody's gung ho like, 'let's get it out, let's save these homes, let's save these peoples' property, let's save our communications towers,'" Frickel shared.

The operations camp will be moving closer the the fire crews on Friday when they set up camp at Jeanette Rankin Elementary School in the Lower Miller Creek area.

A community meeting to discuss the Miller Peak Fire has been scheduled for Friday, July 19, from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. in the gym at Lolo School on Farm Lane.