Montana Stage I and Stage II fire restrictions explained

MISSOULA - There are currently no fire restrictions in Missoula County, but the fire danger is still extreme. Officials say they consider implementing restrictions regularly when such conditions exist.

Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) spokeswoman Kristin Mortenson says that 75% to 80% of wildfires in Missoula County are caused by people.

The increased fire danger means officials can implement extra restrictions to prevent these fires. “Restrictions are something that we use to reduce human-caused fires,” Mortenson noted.

Different areas of Montana have been under Stage I and Stage II fire restrictions this summer. So, what's the difference? Both stages mean no campfires and no smoking in certain areas.

State I fire restrictions

Under Stage I fire restrictions, the following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire unless noted in the exemptions below. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials.

Stage I exemptions:

Persons with a written permit that specifically authorizes the otherwise prohibited act.

Persons using a fire fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG that can be turned on and off.

Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice.

Any Federal, State, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Other exemptions unique to each agency/tribe.

All land within a city boundary is exempted.

Stage II has additional restrictions, including no campfires of any kind, no operating internal combustion engines, and no operating motor vehicles off designated trails.

Stage II fire restrictions

Under the Stage II Fire Restrictions, the following acts are prohibited on federally managed or protected lands, roads, and trails:

Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire. Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or closed of all flammable materials. Operating a chainsaw or other equipment powered by an internal combustion engine (prohibited 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m). Welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame. Operating motorized vehicles off designated roads and trails.

Exemptions:

Persons with a Forest Service special use authorization, or other authorization specifically exempting them from the effect of this Order. If the authorization allows operation of an Internal Combustion Engine or welding or operating an acetylene or other torch with open flame, such acts are prohibited from the hours of 1:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. Outside of these hours; a one-hour foot patrol in the work area is required following cessation of these activities. Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device. Operating generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the generator. Operating motorized vehicles on designated roads and trails. Emergency repair of public utilities and railroads conducted. Persons conducting activities in those designated areas where the activity is specifically authorized by written posted notice. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty. All land within a city boundary is exempted.

"All the land management agencies that have any fire protection authority work together,” Mortenson noted.

Mortenson says before implementing restrictions, fire agencies take into account a number of different factors.

"The decision criteria we look at are the fuel conditions, what is our vegetation, we take into consideration our fire danger. We also look at our weather, the current weather conditions but also what is projected, what is expected to be coming. We also look at our firefighting resources."

Mortenson also reminds people that fines and legal action can be taken against people who start wildland fires.