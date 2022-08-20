Moose Fire at 89,344 acres, containment at 34%

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has burned 89,344 acres with containment remaining at 34%.

The Salmon River Road will remain closed due to unsafe travel conditions caused by debris that continue to fall on the road.

For current road status information, contact the Fire Information Line at 208-742-6690.

Fire managers report a thunder cell that collapsed causing an erratic downburst of winds that caused the fire to grow in multiple directions.

MTN News

It also caused an increase in the amount of debris deposited on Salmon River Road.

The fire burned actively all night, coming within 500 yards of Panther Creek Road in the area between Beaver Creek and Trail Creek.

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

There are 776 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.