Moose Fire grows to 40,388 acres, remains 15% contained

SALMON, ID - A wildfire burning north of Salmon, Idaho has grown from 38,321 acres to 40,388 acres and remains 15% contained.

The Moose Fire continues to burn 17 miles north of Salmon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.

Fire managers note a Red Flag Warning is in effect for thunderstorms and high winds from 12 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Thursday.

The expected weather may increase the chance of erratic fire behavior with wind gusts of up to 35 mph expected.

Firefighters continued to work on structure protection, fuel line breaks, and holding and securing established fire lines with a focus in Diamond Gulch downhill to private property, on Wednesday.

Additionally, on the west side of the fire, flames reached the Spring Creek area and structure protection efforts are continuing at the Pine Creek Ranch.

Structure assessments along the US Highway 93 corridor between Tower Creek and Shoup Bridge will continue on Thursday.

The blaze is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be here.

An evacuation center is available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church, 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon. Additional information is available by calling 208-756-3324, 208-940-2220, or 208.940-0220.

The Pilot Car System for residents, permit holders and river shuttles is scheduled to run as normal on Thursday. The river road is closed to all other traffic.

There are 877 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was first reported on July 17. The cause of the fire has not been determined.