Moose Fire grows to 82,874 acres, containment at 34%

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has now burned 82,874 acres with containment remaining at 34%.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire which is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River.

MTN News

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

The section of the Salmon River Road (#030) between Spring Creek and Panther Creek is closed until further notice due to increased fire activity.

There are 782 people assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.