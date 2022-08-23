Moose Fire grows to 95,520 acres burned

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has grown from 94,740 acres to 95,520 acres as of Tuesday morning and is 37% contained.

The Salmon River Road will be open to traffic until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

Fire managers note there may be a prompt 1 p.m. closure if weather conditions are favorable to allow firefighters to begin tactical firing operations.

Additionally, Panther Creek Road may experience short-term, intermittent closures throughout the day for tactical firing operations.

MTN News

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

There are 823 people assigned to the fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.