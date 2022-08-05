Moose Fire grows to over 67,000 acres; 11% contained

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon has grown from 64,078 acres to 67,466 acres and containment has fallen from 20% to 11%.

The cause of the blaze — which has been determined to be human-caused — remains under investigation.

The fire is burning in grass, brush, and timber along both sides of the Salmon River in very steep and hazardous terrain.

Fire managers report that Thursday saw very active fire behavior was seen in the Jackass Ridge and Daily Creek areas.

The fire burned actively in heavy timber north of and well inside the Diamond Line, creating the large column of smoke visible from Salmon in the afternoon.

Crews continue to assess and protect structures in Panther Creek, Pine Creek, Shoup, and Leesburg areas, as well as along US Highway 93.

The Lemhi County Sheriff has issued evacuation warnings in the area of the Moose Fire. The latest updates from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

A shelter for evacuees that remains available at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church located at 1230 Cemetery Street in Salmon can be reached at 208-756-3324.

A Pilot Car System on Salmon River Road for residents, river permit holders, and river shuttles continues to operate with two-way traffic between North Fork and Panther Creek with a pilot car on both ends.

There are 1,060 personnel assigned to the Moose Fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.