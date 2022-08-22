Moose Fire update: August 21

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has burned 92,219

acres and is 34% contained.

The Salmon River Road was closed Saturday due to unsafe travel conditions caused by debris that continue to fall on the road.

For current road status information, contact the Fire Information Line at 208-742-6690.

MTN News

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

The Moose Fire was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.