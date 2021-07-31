New evacuations ordered for Woods Creek Fire Friday night, Highway 284 closed

HELENA — The Broadwater County Sheriff's Office ordered additional evacuations Friday evening for the Woods Creek Fire.

According to a social media post, mandatory evacuations were ordered just after 7:30 p.m for the area east of Highway 284 from Gravely Lane south through Dry Gulch.

Residents in the Ray Creek area has been asked to be alert.

According to officials the fire is moving fast. At around 9:30 the Broadwater Co. Sheriff's Office reported Highway 284 was closed from Mile Marker 26 to South Duck Creek Rd.

As of Friday morning the Woods Creek Fire had burned 12,000. A Type I incident management team is scheduled to take over fire operations on Saturday morning.