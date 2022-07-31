Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

New Incident Management Team takes over at Elmo 2 Fire

Elmo 2 Fire 7314.jpg
Kiana Wilson/MTN News
Elmo 2 Fire 7314.jpg
Elmo 2 Fire 7313.jpg
Elmo 2 Fire Map
Posted at 11:32 AM, Jul 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-31 13:32:59-04

RONAN – A new management team took over at the Elmo 2 Fire early Sunday.

A Type II Incident Management Team arrived at the scene at 6 a.m.

Northern Rockies Team 7 Public Information Officer Sara Rouse confirmed with MTN News that the Elmo 2 Fire has burned over 10,000 acres and remains 0% contained.

Elmo 2 Fire 7316.jpg

Rouse said on Sunday morning that at this time no structures have been reported to have been lost in the blaze and that there are no evacuations in place.

However, Rouse says that residents south of Lake Mary Ronan remain in a pre-evacuation status as a precaution.

Planes and helicopters will continue to work on the fire as long as visibility and weather allows. As a result, Elmo Bay remains closed to boaters.

Elmo 2 Fire Map

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks reopened Big Arm State Park on Sunday morning but Lake Mary Ronan State Park remains closed.

- information from Kiana Wilson included in this report.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Get your FREE KTVH Streaming App