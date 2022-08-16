New wildfire burning near Hot Springs

UPDATE

HOT SPRINGS - A wildfire that broke out Tuesday afternoon outside of the town of Hot Springs is not threatening structures at this time and no evacuations have been ordered.

CSKT Division of Fire spokesperson CT Camel says the fire is moving east away from the structures.

He told MTN News the blaze started in grass and has since moved into some nearby timberland.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

HOT SPRINGS - The CSKT Division of Fire has confirmed to MTN News they are currently on the scene of a new wildfire in the Hot Springs area.

The fire is currently 100 acres in size burning about six miles northeast of Hot Springs in the Garceau Gulch area.

Four helicopters and two air tankers from Missoula are working to put the fire out.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

