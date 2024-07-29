UPDATE: Evacuations ordered near Lincoln

LINCOLN — UPDATE: Evacuations have been ordered for residences north of Highway 200 from Lone Point Dr to the east just past Stonewall Creek due to a wildland fire in Lincoln by Lewis and Clark County Sheriff Leo Dutton.

"Evacuate the area now. Please watch for numerous emergency vehicles in the area," wrote the Sheriff's Office on social media.

A new wildfire has been reported northwest of Lincoln.

The Black Mountain Fire was first reported just before 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

According to the Forest Service, the fire has burned around 50 acres and is advancing toward the Lincoln Springs area. As of 4:45 p.m., the fire was about 1.5 miles from the area.

Additional resources, including air tankers, have been ordered to assist fire crews already fighting the fire.

Individuals in the area of the fire should be prepared to evacuate.