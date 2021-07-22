New wildfires cause evacuations in Meagher County

Several wildfires were reported in the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs Ranger District of Meagher County on Thursday afternoon.

Corral Fire - SE corner of the Castle Mountains

The Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest reports that Meagher County is issuing evacuations from north of Castle Town to Yankee Jim. Large and very large air tankers are responding to the fire right now. The estimated size of the fire is currently unknown.

Yankee Jim Fire - northwest of the Corral Fire in the Castle Mountains

The Yankee Jim Fire is currently estimated at .5 acre. Helitack and Type B Engine are at the scene.

Sawmill Gulch Fire - North Little Belts

The Sawmill Gulch Fire is currently estimated at .5 acres. Helitack is responding.

Sky Peak Fire - Tenderfoot Drainage

Smokejumpers are at the scene. The estimated size of the fire is currently unknown.

No other details are available at this point; we will udpate you if we get more information.