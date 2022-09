HELENA — A wildland fire is burning in a remote section of the Boulder Mountains, east of Deer Lodge.

The No Grass Creek Fire was discovered Sunday, September 11, 2022, at approximately 3:47 p.m.

The fire is on Forest Service-managed land located in/around Blackfoot Meadows.

Officials say the fire is currently estimated at around 400 acres burned. It is burning in heavy timber

It is not threatening any homes or private property at this time.