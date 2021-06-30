Open burning closed in Lincoln and Augusta areas

HELENA — Open burning has closed in two more districts of Lewis and Clark County amid brutal heat.

Sheriff and Fire Warden Leo Dutton announced Wednesday he was closing open burning in Augusta and Lincoln.

In consultation with Augusta Volunteer Fire Chief Mosher and the Lewis and Clark County Rural Fire Council, Dutton closed open debris burning in the Augusta Zone. The zone will remain closed until the area receives significant moisture to reduce the fire danger.

After speaking with Lincoln Volunteer Fire Chief, Zach Muse, the Lincoln Zone will close to debris burning at 12:00 a.m. on July 1.

On June 15 Dutton closed debris burning in the Helena Valley and Wolf Creek areas.

Rural fire departments in Lewis and Clark County are asking residents to use caution when celebrating the Fourth of July this year due to current weather conditions.