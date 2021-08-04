Over 20 structures lost in Boulder 2700 fire

POLSON — The Boulder 2700 fire that forced evacuations near Polson over the weekend has burned 1,416 acres.

Fire Public Information Officer Hanna McBrearty confirmed with MTN News on Tuesday afternoon that eight primary structures and 15 secondary structures were burned in the blaze.

Secondary structures can include garages and outbuildings.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office began allowing some of the evacuated residents in the Finley Point area back to their homes on Tuesday.

Residents living south of Mahood Lane were allowed to return home. However, all homes north of Mahood Lane to mile marker 13 on Highway 35 will remain evacuated at this time.

The Red Cross is running an evacuation center at Linderman Elementary School in Polson.

A Type 2 Incident Management Team has taken over the Boulder 2700 fire which grew quickly overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning.

According to the Tuesday update, crews are continuing to secure the fireline from Flathead Lake to Highway 35 while also continuing with the assessment of structures near the fire.

There are 217 people assigned to the 2700 Boulder fire. The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.