Residents help as firefighters tackle wildfire near Conrad

Fire crews from Conrad and surrounding communities spent much of Wednesday evening fighting a fire that broke out a few miles north of Conrad.

As of about 9:00 pm, crews were in the mop-up stage and putting out any hot spots. Blocked roads were re-opened, and evacuations were lifted.

Glacier County DES reported online there was zero visibility at some points during the fire.

Pondera County Sheriff Robert Skorupa says from where it started to where it finished was about seven or eight miles.

He says numerous crews from Pondera County and surrounding counties came to help and was amazed by the community response.

"I think every farmer that I've known in my lifetime, I've seen either around this fire or coming to or leaving it, with their water trucks, their tinders, their sprayers, their disc plows,” said Skorupa. “It was just a tremendous outpouring of help and compassion to help do whatever they could to keep this contained."

He says one family in the area lost their homestead including the house, outbuildings, and farm equipment, but are thankful it wasn't worse.

"They were just so thankful that they were all just there talking together,” said Skorupa. “It was humbling to hear how actually happy they were that they were all ok. It's a terrible situation losing everything but they're still so blessed that they're all there and will be able to talk with each other tomorrow."

Skorupa says the family has a strong support system in place in the Conrad community.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.

We will update you if we get more information, including any details about how you can help the affected families.



(1st REPORT, 6:16 pm) A fast-moving fire just north of Conrad has triggered some evacuations.

Glacier County Disaster & Emergency Services says a structure fire and a grass fire are burning about three miles north of Conrad near I-15.

DES says that law enforcement officers have started evacuations and there is zero visibility on I-15 and other roads in the area.

Highway 91 and I-15 are both closed just north of the exit for Valier/Highway 44.

At this point, there is no word on the size of the fire or the suspected cause.

We have a reporter heading to the area and will update you as we get more information.



TRENDING ARTICLES

