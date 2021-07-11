Rock Creek Fire grows to 2,500 acres

HELENA — The Rock Creek Fire between Wolf Creek and Craig saw significant growth over the night, and is now estimated at 2,560 acres burned as of Sunday morning.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.

The Lewis and Clark Sheriff Office reports that I-15 northbound traffic is open. I-15 southbound traffic is restricted to one lane from Craig to the MT Highway 287 exit. Sevenmile Road is closed to all traffic.

Evacuations on Craig River Road have been lifted. All residents on that road can return to their homes.

DNRC is managing the Rock Creek Fire and has prioritized response efforts and suppression resources to the fire, including an air tanker, two helicopters, a helitack crew, and multiple fire engines. Firefighters continue to prioritize suppressing the fire as quickly as possible while protecting values at risk such as infrastructure, private property, and natural resources.

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 12:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 11. The National Weather Service is stating that the hot temperatures combined with low humidity and

gust winds could create difficult conditions on any fire on Sunday.