Sharrott Creek Fire at 3,000 acres, 36% contained outside of Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE — The latest Sharrott Creek Fire west of Stevensville shows 3,018 acres have burned and the blaze is 36% contained as of Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2024.

Evacuation warnings remain in place for some residents in the area of the blaze. Download the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office App for the latest evacuation information.

Crews are using water to cool hot spots from the most southern point of the fire west towards the St. Mary’s Trailhead with fire managers stating Monday they "are optimistic about limiting the fire spread south."

The fire will no longer be staffed by night crews due to a substantial decrease in nighttime fire activity.

There are currently 355 people assigned to the Sharrott Creek Fire which was sparked by lightning on Aug. 23, 2024.