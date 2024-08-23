Sharrott Creek Fire near Stevensville at 300 acres, evacuation warnings issued

UPDATE: 5:30 p.m. - August 23, 2024
The Sharrott Creek Fire near St. Mary Peak west of Stevensville is estimated at 300 acres Friday evening.
The fire is being pushed by heavy winds from a storm that moved across the area.
The Bitterroot National Forest reports air attack is on scene and additional aviation and fire resources are being ordered.
Smoke is visible from Stevensville, U.S. Highway 93, and surrounding areas.
Bitterroot National Forest spokeswoman Alexandra Stewart reports that 25 to 30 firefighters are on the scene.
Stewart stated in a Friday evening update that the fire is running, torching with long-range spotting uphill and to the north.
Future closures can be expected in the Kootenai Creek, St. Mary’s Trail, Big Creek and Bass Creek areas.
Stewart says the lightning-sparked blaze was first reported at 3:45 p.m. on Friday.
A command post has been set up at Super 1 Foods.
An evacuation warning is in effect for the following areas:
The evacuation warning is in place for:
- North Kootenai Creek Road and west of Wankantanka Way.
- Kootenai Creek Road West of Sharrott Hill Loop
- West of Salish Trail
- West of the intersection of Saint Marys Road and Salish Trail
- West of Saint Mary's Road to the intersection of Indian Prairie Loop
(first report: 5:03 p.m. - August 23, 2024)
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office has issued evacuation warnings due to a new wildfire that's burning outside of Stevensville.
The Sharrott Fire sparked on Friday afternoon in the Saint Mary's Peak area.
The Ravalli County Sheriff's Office is currently going door to door in the warning area.
The evacuation warning is in place for:
- North Kootenai Creek Road and west of Wankantanka Way.
- Kootenai Creek Road West of Sharrott Hill Loop
- West of Salish Trail
- West of the intersection of Saint Marys Road and Salish Trail
- West of Saint Marys Road to the intersection of Indian Prairie Loop
The Sheriff's Office notes when an evacuation warning is issued, residents should prepare to evacuate. Also, locate somewhere to place pets and livestock in case an evacuation order is issued.
- Locate and pack important documents, irreplaceable items, medications and necessities.
- Residents with health or mobility concerns should consider evacuating during this stage.
- Move mobile property, livestock or pets if possible.
- Download the Ravalli County Sheriff's app (powered by OCV with the black icon background) for timely information and evacuation status changes.
- Enroll in Hyper-Reach to receive emergency notifications from Ravalli County Office of Emergency Management. Residents can log in to Hyper-Reach using the links on the Ravalli County Web Page or Ravalli County Sheriff's app.