Sheriff: 55 structures, 15 'primary residences' burn in River Road East Fire

Clark Fork Helicopter Paradise Fire
Inciweb
A helicopter filling a bucket from Clark Fork River near Paradise on August 26, 2023.
Clark Fork Helicopter Paradise Fire
Fire Activity Sign
Paradise Fire
Posted at 6:04 PM, Aug 28, 2023
PARADISE - The 17,115-acre River Road East burning near Paradise has destroyed several structures.

Sanders County Sheriff Shawn Fielders said at a recent public meeting that preliminary numbers show that 55 structures have been lost to the blaze including 15 “primary residences.”

“It’s a lot, but it could’ve been far, far worse,” Sheriff Fielders stated. I’ve never seen anything like these firefighters. They threw everything at saving as many structures as absolutely possible.”

The cause of the fire — which sparked on Friday, Aug. 18, 2023 — remains under investigation.

Paradise Fire

The latest information evacuation information can be found here. Residents can also receive updates and sign up for automated emergency alerts here.

The Montana Red Cross has opened a shelter for evacuees at the Church on the Move at 300 Clayton Street in Plains.

There are 711 people assigned to the River Road East Fire as of Monday morning.

The blaze is 15% contained.

Watch a video of the full public fire meeting below.

