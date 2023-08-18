Sidney Fire southwest of Browning grows to 198 acres

GREAT FALLS — The Sidney Fire - centered about 21 miles southwest of Browning in Pondera County - is estimated to have burned about 198 acres as of Thursday, August 17, 2023.

A news release from officials at the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest say that the size was determined after an IR flight on the evening of August 16.

The lightning-sparked fire was reported on August 1 by the Rocky Mountain Ranger District trail crew.

There have been no reported injuries and no threatened or damaged structures.

Current red flag conditions (high heat, wind, and low humidity) have led to continued growth on the Sidney Fire and the need to expand the existing closure.

“We are expanding the closure for fire personnel and public safety,” said Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz in the news release. “We are using aerial and ground resources to hold the fire to the west side of the South Fork Two Medicine River while taking necessary precautions under these unfavorable conditions to maintain safety.”



The current closures (as of August 17) now include an extended section of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District and closes 19 other trail segments in the area near to the fire:

