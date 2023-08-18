Sidney Fire southwest of Browning grows to 198 acres

GREAT FALLS — The Sidney Fire - centered about 21 miles southwest of Browning in Pondera County - is estimated to have burned about 198 acres as of Thursday, August 17, 2023.
A news release from officials at the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest say that the size was determined after an IR flight on the evening of August 16.
The lightning-sparked fire was reported on August 1 by the Rocky Mountain Ranger District trail crew.
There have been no reported injuries and no threatened or damaged structures.
Current red flag conditions (high heat, wind, and low humidity) have led to continued growth on the Sidney Fire and the need to expand the existing closure.
“We are expanding the closure for fire personnel and public safety,” said Rocky Mountain District Ranger Mike Munoz in the news release. “We are using aerial and ground resources to hold the fire to the west side of the South Fork Two Medicine River while taking necessary precautions under these unfavorable conditions to maintain safety.”
The current closures (as of August 17) now include an extended section of the Continental Divide National Scenic Trail on the Rocky Mountain Ranger District and closes 19 other trail segments in the area near to the fire:
- Trail 101 from the intersection of Trail 119 and Trail 101 to the junction of 101 and 133.
- Trails 133, from Summit Trailhead, and Trail 133.1, from Summit Campground, to where these 2 trails join Trail 101.
- Trail 134 from the junction of Trail 134 and Trail 137 to the junction of Trail 134 and Road 8958.
- Trail 101.1a between the junctions of Trail 101.1a and Trail 101.
- Trail 101.1b between the junctions of Trail 101.1b and Trail 101.
- Trail 103 from the junction of Trail 103 and Trail 101 to the junction of Trail 103 and Trail 142.
- Trail 103.1.
- Trail 103.2 from the junction of Trail 103.2 and Trail 144 to the junction of Trail 103.2 and Trail 103.
- Trail 136 from the junction of Trail 136 and Trail 101 to the junction of Trail 136 and Trail 137.
- Trail 137 from the junction of Trail 136 and Trail 137 to the junction of Trail 137 and Trail 101.
- Trail 144 from the junction of Trail 144 and Trail 103 to the junction of Trail 144 and Trail 104.
- Trail 141 from the junction of Trail 141 and Trail 103 to the junction of Trail 144 and Trail 103.
- Trail 142 from the junction of Trail 103 and Trail 142 to Trail 141.
- Trail 102 from the junction of Trail 102 and Trail 101 to the junction of Trail 102 and Trail 170.
- Trail 102A.
- Trail 170 from the junction of Trail 170 and Trail 101 to the junction of Trail 170 and Trail 102.
- Trail 140 from the junction of Trail 140 and Trail 170 to the junction of Trail 140 and Trail 181.
- Trail 181 from the junction of Trail 181 and Trail 140 to the junction of Trail 181 and Trail 170.
- Trail 119.