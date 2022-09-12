Slight growth reported at Moose Fire north of Salmon

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has grown slightly from 125,059 acres to 125,993 acres and is now 37% contained, according to the Saturday update.

Fire managers report cooler temperatures on Friday slowed the growth of the blaze which grew by 15,000 acres on Wednesday night.

Crews have been assigned to the Salmon Municipal Watershed division west of Leesburg to assess and look for chances to safely engage the fire.

MTN News

Firefighters will work Saturday to finish structure assessments west of the town of Salmon as well as patrol the fire’s edge and continue to protect Leesburg.

The latest evacuation information from the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found at https://bit.ly/LemhiCountyEvacs.

There are 809 people assigned to the human-caused fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.