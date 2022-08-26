Slight growth seen at Moose Fire north of Salmon

SALMON, ID - The Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho has grown slightly to 96,681 acres and containment has increased to 41%, according to the Friday update.

Fire managers report the blaze was active in the Trail Creek area on Thursday with air support called in to assist in addressing hot spots.

The Salmon River Road is open to public traffic and remains in patrol status with mop-up efforts continuing.

MTN News

Some roads remain closed including Stormy Peak Road and Diamond Creek Road.

The latest updates on the evacuation orders issued by the Lemhi County Sheriff’s Office can be found here.

There are 792 people assigned to the fire which was sparked on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River.

Investigators are still trying to determine what sparked the human-caused fire.