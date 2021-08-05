South Yaak fire burning 9,800 acres

TROY — The South Yaak fire near Troy has burned 9,795 acres and remains 10% contained.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has conducted mandatory evacuations for all residents on East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road. Residences in Pine Creek, 17 Mile Creek, and Sylvanite are on pre-evacuation notice.

MTN News

The Yaak Falls Campground is closed to any overnight use or camping due to the South Yaak Fire. The campground will remain open for day use only. Call (406) 295-4693 for additional information.

Fire managers report initial structure assessments were completed along the Yaak River Road from the Yaak Falls area north to Sylvanite on Wednesday.

Crews are continuing to build a fire break south of the 17 Mile Creek subdivision and start moving heavy equipment south along the East Side Road to begin road prep work.

The Kootenai National Forest enacted an area closure that includes O'Brien Creek Road, North Fork O'Brien Creek, Kilbrennan Lake Road, Eastside Road, and the Kilbrennan Lake Campground.