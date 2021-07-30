South Yaak fire grows to 5,837 acres

TROY — The South Yaak fire near Troy has grown to 5,837 acres and is 20% contained.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has conducted mandatory evacuations for all residents on East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road.

Flames on the east side of the fire moved quickly on Thursday crossing Kilbrennan Lake Road between Kilbrennan and Skinner lakes.

MTN News

Firefighters continued work around structures along East Side and Kilbrennan Lake Roads to protect them from the South Yaak Fire.

The fire is expected to continue spreading east of Kilbrennan Lake Road towards Gunsight Mountain and O'Brien Creek, according to the Friday update.

The Kootenai National Forest enacted an area closure that includes O'Brien Creek Road, North Fork O'Brien Creek, Kilbrennan Lake Road, Eastside Road, and the Kilbrennan Lake Campground.