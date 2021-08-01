Structures destroyed in Finley Point fire

FINLEY POINT — CSKT Division of Fire Spokesperson CT Camel tells MTN news structures were destroyed in a wildfire burning near Finley Point.

Lake County Office of Emergency Management Director Mark Clary told CSKT that they believe 15 to 20 structures were destroyed in the area of mile marker 9 on both sides of Montana Highway 35.

Camel expects to have an update from overnight progress later Sunday morning on acreage, containment, and firefighting resources.

We will keep you updated as we get more information.