Watch
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Thorne Creek fire burning 23,500+ acres

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Wildfire Watch 1280x720 Breaking.jpg
Posted at 12:12 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 14:12:25-04

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has burned 23,734 and is 15% contained.

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office placed the Thompson River Zone under an evacuation order Thursday due to an increase in fire activity on the south end of the fire. The order covers all residences in the Snider and Copper King communities.

A roadblock manned by Montana National Guard personnel has been set up at the intersection of the ACM road and the County Road. Residents of Snider and Copper King will need passes to access their property.

Thorne Creek Fire Map

A Pre-Evacuation Warning remains in effect for all residences in the Graves NE, Graves SE, and Harlow zones.

The Red Cross has opened an evacuation center at the Thompson Falls Community Center which is located at 410 Golf Street. Families also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

There are 385 people assigned to the lightning-sparked Thorne Creek fire that is burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls and is 15% contained.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch MTN News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere