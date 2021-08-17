Thorne Creek fire grows to nearly 36,000 acres

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has grown from 32,087 on Monday to 35,993 acres and remains 15% contained.

Fire managers report as predicted, the blaze grew significantly due to windy conditions. However, crews were able to protect structures, reinforced control lines and held the fire at Thompson River Road.

Megan Mannering/MTN News

The Sanders County Sheriff's Office has canceled the pre-evacuation warning for the Graves NE, Graves SE and Harlow Zones and lowered the Ashley Zone evacuation level to pre-evacuation. The Thompson River Zone remains under an evacuation order.

A public meeting to discuss the fire has been scheduled for Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in Ainsworth Park in Thompson Falls. The meeting will be recorded and posted on YouTube and Facebook.

MTN News

The U.S. Forest Service has closed the Deer Horn and Beatrice Road systems, and the West Fork of Fishtrap Road -- including the campground -- due to increased fire activity. The ACM Road also remains closed.

The Red Cross is continuing to operate an evacuation center at the Thompson Falls Community Center which is located at 410 Golf Street. Families also can request Red Cross services by calling 800-272-6668.

Megan Mannering/MTN News

Firefighters told MTN News on Monday they hope an upcoming shift in weather could make big impacts, but for now, they’re keeping busy.

"Currently, we are still managing under a full suppression objective, and we are using two previous fire footprints that occurred on the east and the west side of the fire the current fire, and those are helping us keep the fire boxed in, and generally the progression is going to the north and the northeast." - Public Information Officer Brook Smith

There are 383 people assigned to the lightning-sparked Thorne Creek fire that is burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls and is 15% contained.