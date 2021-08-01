Thorne Creek fire grows to over 17,000 acres

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has now grown to 17,865 acres and remains 0% contained.

An Evacuation Order is in effect for all residences east and northeast from Allen Ranch south on Blue Slide Road to the intersection of the BPA power lines, following the power lines through Ashley Creek to the Thompson River.

A Pre-Evacuation Warning is in effect for all residences to the west from Allen Ranch south along Blue Slide Road to the intersection of Highway 200, on the west side of the Clark Fork River.

MTN News

A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Winds caused the fire to send small spots fires over the line, but crews responded quickly and contained them, according to the Sunday report.

Fire managers note "specific values at risk that are in the forefront include the Ashley Creek Municipal water supply, the Highway 200 corridor, Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) and rural electric transmission lines, Phillips 66 facilities, commercial timberlands, fish and wildlife habitats, recreational improvements, communication sites, businesses, and private property and structures."

There are 213 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked blaze that’s burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls.

The Red Cross is still operating an evacuation shelter at the Thompson Falls Community Center An information line is available at (406) 827-9268.