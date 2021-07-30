Thorne Creek fire keeps growing, evacuation orders in place

THOMPSON FALLS — The Thorne Creek fire near Thompson Falls has grown to 11,773 acres and remains 0% contained.

Evacuation orders remain in place and the Montana National Guard has been requested to provide logistical support and security in the fire area.

An Evacuation Order remains in effect for residences from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and River View Lane, on the east side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and South, on the east side of the power lines in Harlow, and on the northeast side of the power lines in Ashley.

An Evacuation Warning is in place for residences from Cougar Creek south to the intersection of Blue Slide Road and Riverview Lane, on the west side of Blue Slide Road in Graves North and South.

A total of 146 residences are under evacuation orders.

MTN News

A community meeting has been scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m.in Ainsworth Park, 200 Lincoln Street in Thompson Falls.

Two crews arrived Wednesday and a hotshot crew worked on containing a 200-acre spot fire west of Graves Creek.

A large air tanker, two single engine air tankers, and three helicopters worked to slow the spotting over onto Squaw Creek Drainage, according to the Thursday update.

A fire information line at (208) 274-9674 is available daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

There are 216 people assigned to fight the lightning-sparked fire that’s burning five miles northeast of Thompson Falls.

The Red Cross is still operating an evacuation shelter at the Thompson Falls Community Center An information line is available at (406) 827-9268.