UPDATE: Interstate 90 reopens in Missoula following wildfire

UPDATE: 1:26 p.m. - August 22, 2025

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 have been reopened in Missoula following a Friday morning wildfire.

The road had been closed between the Expressway and Orange Street exits,

Drivers should expect to find delays in the area.

(third report: 11:53 a.m. - August 22, 2025)

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office reports businesses off the Reserve Street exit and along Howard-Raser Street in Missoula have been evacuated due to the wildfire.

Additionally, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 are closed between mile marker 99 and mile marker 104.

The Reserve Street exit is also closed, with traffic being routed through the Expressway exit.

People are asked to avoid the area.

(second report: 11:44 a.m. - August 22, 2025)

Crews are battling a wildfire along Interstate 90 in the area of the Reserve Street exit.

The eastbound lanes of I-90 have been closed in the area. There are also local road closures in the area.

Initial reports indicate 5 acres are burning.

Fire crews from numerous agencies responded to the scene and helicopters could be seen dropping water on the wildfire.

(first report 11:16 a.m. - August 22, 2025)

Smoke is being seen along a stretch of Interstate 90 in Missoula.

Numerous crews are responding to an area between the Reserve Street and Orange Street exits on I-90.

The Montana Department of Transportation reports the right lane of I-90 is closed in the area of mile marker 101.

Initial reports indicate 5 acres have burned.

Drivers should use caution in the area and expect delays in the area.

We have a reporter en route and will have additional information as it becomes available.