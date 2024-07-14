UPDATE: Miller Peak Fire grows to 500 acres southeast of Missoula

UPDATE: 9:51 p.m. - July 14, 2024

The Lolo National Forest reported on Sunday evening that the Miller Peak Fire has grown to at least 500 acres.

MTN News

The blaze was continuing to grow due to the wind and topography, according to fire managers.



There are currently 8 engines, multiple crews, 2 helicopters, and 2 large airtankers. Additional resources including an Incident Management Team have been ordered.

Helicopter fighting the Miller Peak Fire near Missoula

An Evacuation Warning for residences between mile markers 13 and 15 along Miller Creek Road and for homes from 14380 Upper Miller Creek Road to 7018 Upper Miller Creek Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: 7:31 p.m. - July 14, 2024

Miller Peak fire is now up to 400 acres and no containment percentage is available.

UPDATE 7:02 p.m. - July 14, 2024

In a Facebook post, the Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking the public to avoid the Miller Creek area near Plant Creek for the safety of firefighters and other first responders.

Read the full statement is below.

"Please avoid the Miller Creek area, near Plant Creek, for the safety of Firefighters and other first responders!!! If it is essential that you travel near the area, please be vigilant, yield to emergency traffic, and DO NOT STOP along the travel route.



Firefighters from the Lolo National Forest and Montana DNRC are responding to a fire in the Plant Creek drainage near Miller Peak, approximately 8 miles southeast of Missoula."

UPDATE 6:20 p.m. - July 14, 2024

As of 6:06 p.m., the fire has grown to 150 acres. The containment percentage is still unavailable.

UPDATE: 5:32 p.m. - July 14, 2024

The DNRC has named this fire the Miller Peak Incident and according to theirfire map websiteas of 5:26 p.m. the fire is at 100 acres and the percent contained is not available. The fire was discovered at 4:38 p.m. on Sunday July 14.

The Lolo National Forest released the following statement on their Facebook.

"Firefighters from the Lolo National Forest and Montana DNRC are responding to a fire in the Plant Creek drainage near Miller Peak, approximately 8 miles southeast of Missoula. Ground and air resources are responding. The fire is estimated at 100 acres. More information will be posted as it becomes available."

ORIGINAL REPORT

A press release issued Sunday by the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office stated smoke was being seen northwest of Stevensville.

An updated press release stated:

"This fire will be in the Lolo National Forest, North of Florence in Missoula Couty in the Sapphire Mountain range. Forest Service as well as Missoula County has been advised and will be sending units to this fire."

There is no word yet on where the fire is located, but crews are responding.

We will have additional information as it becomes available.

