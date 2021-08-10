Update: Wildfire in Rosebud County forces closure of Highway 212 from Crow Agency to Broadus

cUPDATE 3:35 p.m.

The Montana Department of Natural Resources is now estimating the Richard Spring fire has grown to at least 150,000 acres.

Chris Pileski, the area manager of the agency's eastern land office, called that number a conservative estimate and noted the size seems to be constantly changing.

Donna Fisher, president of the Northern Cheyenne tribe, said Tuesday afternoon she's heard estimates as high as 180,000 acres, though that number is not official.

UPDATE 1:35 p.m.

The Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services said the Red Cross is scheduled to arrive at about 3 p.m. to help with emergency shelters.

The fire has jumped Kelly Creek, the agency said in a Facebook post, and winds are pushing flames to the east.

The post states:

Perineal Dialysis patients please go to the Charging Horse Casino

Red Cross ETA is 3:00 pm

Trasnsportation is set up at the Cheyenne Depot 2

Evacuation Shelter is at the Lame Deer Boys & Girls Club

If you have questions call the Incident Command at 406 477 6914

__________________________________________________________________________________________

UPDATE 12:55 p.m.

The Montana Department of Transportation has closed Highway 212 between Crow Agency and Broadus due to the fire.

Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

_____________________________________________________

Update 11:40 a.m.

The Northern Cheyenne Disaster and Emergency Services has issued an evacuation warning for areas near Ashland.

According to a Facebook post, the areas include residents in the area of Ashland Divide, Rabbit Town, N Tongue River Road, St. Labre Campus & East Highway 212.

The post states:

We are now at Level 3 of evacuation.

Police Officers will be going door to door to notify home owners and residents.

This is not a mandatory evacuation but to keep yourself safe.

Please mindfully make your way to

Lame Deer Boys and Girls Club

We do not want anyway one in front of the fire .

There will be traffic control in route to Ashland.

Do not panic!!!

If you need help or a ride please call 477 - 6914

There is structure protection enroute from NCVFD and NCHA to reservation Creek

_______________________________________________________________________________________________

First Report

COLSTRIP - The Richard Spring Fire south of Colstrip in Rosebud County was estimated at nearly 63,000 acres and again forced the closure of Highway 39 late Tuesday morning.

The Type 3 wildfire was first reported on Sunday afternoon on private land 10 miles south of Colstrip.

The fire has forced the closure of Highway 39 several times. The highway was briefly opened Tuesday morning to limited traffic before authorities announced it was closed again later in the morning.

The fire is now the largest active fire in the state and is nearing the size of the PF Fire in Big Horn County that burned 66,134 acres before it was fully contained.

There was no containment reported on the Richard Spring Fire as of Tuesday morning. There were 131 personnel working on the blaze.

The cause of the wildfire has not been determined.

