Weasel Fire grows to 4,500+ acres

A wildfire on both sides of the US-Canadian border has now burned a total of 4,593 acres.

The Weasel Fire began on the Kootenai National Forest 14 miles northeast of Eureka and has since spread into Canada.

Fire managers report that 2,023 acres have burned in northwest Montana and 2,570 acres have burned in British Columbia.

The fire is burning in heavy dense fuels in difficult terrain.

MTN News

Fire managers report slight growth was seen Friday with weather and winds yesterday and smoke from fires to the east moved into the area.

Firefighters are working on point protection of resources in the area, including an engine crew working in and around the Weasel Cabin and bridge providing structure protection.

US Forest Service Road #319 (Therriault Lakes Road) to the Weasel Cabin is closed.

USFS Road #114 to Polebridge remains open until Aug. 22 when the road will be closed due to road construction unrelated to the fire.

There are 9 people assigned to the Weasel Fire which was sparked by lightning on July 30.