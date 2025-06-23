Weather aids Jericho Mountain Fire suppression, public meeting Tuesday

The Jericho Mountain Fire has burned around 362 acres as of Monday morning. Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Rimini Road.

Another public meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 24, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rimini Fire Station (Baxendale Substation #2). The meeting will have a fire update, planned and expected activity, update on evacuation status and time for Q & A.

(Watch air firefighting resources at the Helena Regional Airport head to fight the Jericho Mountain Fire)

Air firefighting resources at the Helena Regional Airport head to fight the Jericho Mountain Fire

As of Monday, 378 personnel were assigned to the fire. Up to half an inch of rain and snow were reported in the fire area on Sunday. The precipitation has reduced areas of heat within the fire area, and firefighters are working to gain access to the fire’s active edge in areas of steep terrain and heavy down timber.

Crews are using the weather to focus on constructing containment lines directly around the fire's edge. Fire officials report minimal fire behavior on Sunday, with smoldering and backing through areas of large down trees holding heat.

MTN meteorologists are forecasting a warming trend for the week. The warmer temperatures could also lead to increased fire activity.

Daybreak Weather Forecast (6/23/25)

The Jericho Mountain Fire was sparked by lightning and first reported the morning of June 15.

(Watch crews fight the Jericho Mountain Fire)

Air crews take on the Jericho Mountain Fire

On Wednesday, June 18, an evacuation warning was issued by the Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office for the residents of Rimini Road and all connecting roads south of Bear Gulch Road.

Residents are urged to take the following steps to prepare for a possible evacuation:



Pack a “go bag” with essentials such as: Medications, Important documents, Phone chargers, Money/debit cards, Clothing and Personal Items

Prepare your home and property

Make arrangements for pets and livestock

Be ready to leave if an evacuation order is issued

"The decision to issue the warning was based on predicted fire behavior and the limited access along Rimini Road, which is one way in and out," said Lewis and Clark County in a press release.

Residents needing more information about the evacuation warning should call 406-447-8235.

The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday also issued a closure for the area near Jericho Mountain: