Wildfire burning near Gates of the Mountains I-15 exit

A wildfire is burning north of the Gates of the Mountains Interstate 15 exit. The smoke plume can be seen from Helena.

The Hilger Valley Fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. and was burning around 20 acres as of 3:45 p.m.

Crew from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, local firefighter agencies and Type 2 helicopters are responding. DNRC says additional resources are en route and being ordered.

People traveling through the area are asked to use caution as firefighters fight the fire.