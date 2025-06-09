Watch Now
NewsWildfire Watch

Actions

Wildfire burning near Gates of the Mountains I-15 exit

Hilger Valley Fire
MTN News
Hilger Valley Fire
Posted
and last updated

A wildfire is burning north of the Gates of the Mountains Interstate 15 exit. The smoke plume can be seen from Helena.

The Hilger Valley Fire was first reported around 3:15 p.m. and was burning around 20 acres as of 3:45 p.m.

Crew from the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation, local firefighter agencies and Type 2 helicopters are responding. DNRC says additional resources are en route and being ordered.

People traveling through the area are asked to use caution as firefighters fight the fire.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader