Wildfire burning south of Choteau

(UPDATE, 10:45 p.m.) The fire south of town has been contained and all outlying entities have been fed and have returned to their home stations, according to Hindoien.

He posted on Facebook : "A heartfelt THANK YOU for answering the page for help. We too will return that favor as we have your back in times of need. There is a crew on tonight and will rotate out so we can keep fresh firefighters on the line. Cool temperatures and light winds during the night will help as well. We are expecting State and Federal help in tomorrow for relief."

Among the numerous agencies that responded was Dutton Volunteer Fire & Rescue; we will update if we get more information.

(1st REPORT) A wildfire is burning several miles south/southeast of the town of Choteau. Chris Hindoien, the mayor of Choteau, says that several agencies from Teton County have responded.

According to Hindoien, the fire is not threatening the town.

The fire started in a barn, but how it started is not yet known.

The fire is following the Teton River and has jumped the river in several spots, Hindoien told MTN.

Hindoien posted on Facebook:

With the scope and difficulty of fighting this fire, it is apparent that they will be in need of food and additional fluids. Our City of Choteau Firefighters are also the Rural firefighters. There are currently departments from every location within our County as well as Forest Service crews. If we can get food to the Firehall, we will get them fed as quickly and efficiently as possible.

We do not know the exact location of the fire, but have confirmed that a Sheriff’s deputy is blocking the intersection of Highway 89 and Miller Lane.

There have been no injuries reported.

We will update you as we get more information.



