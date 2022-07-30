Wildfire near Elmo expands to 4,000 acres; evacuations ordered

ELMO - A wildfire that broke out in the Elmo area on Friday evening has grown to an estimated 4,000 acres.
The Montana DNRC Wildfire Dashboard lists the Elmo 2 fire as 0% contained.
According to the City of Polson Fire Department, the evacuation zone has been expanded to Lake Mary Ronan Road from mile marker 5 to US Highway 93.
Evacuations of several residences had previously been ordered in the Elmo area.
A section of Montana Highway 28 remains closed due to the blaze.
A Red Cross shelter for fire evacuees was set up late Friday at Linderman Gym in Polson.
The Montana DNRC Wildfire Dashboard states the fire is human-caused.
The fire danger level on the Flathead Indian Reservation was hiked to "very high" on Friday.