Wildfire near Grizzly Gulch south of Helena

Update 3:30 p.m 08/26/22 - The lewis and Clark Sheriff's Office say the rough estimate of the Grizzly Gulch Fire is 50 to 60 acres. Officials believe the fire was caused by a lightning strike in the area of Prospector Gulch and Grizzly Gulch.

A roadblock has been set at the 1600 block of Grizzly Gulch Road. No structures are currently threatened.

Original story - There is a wildland fire reported in the area of Grizzly Gulch. The fire was discovered just before 2:00 p.m.

Traffic control is in place in the area due to heavy firefighter activity.

Multiple fire agencies were working the fire Friday afternoon. A DNRC helicopter could also be seen making water drops on the fire.

At this time it is unclear what the size of the fire is or what ignited it.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

