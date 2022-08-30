Wildland fire reported near Birdseye Road west of Helena

HELENA — A wildland fire has been reported near the Birdseye area west of Helena.
The fire was first reported just before 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Echo Drive.
Fire west of Helena. Appears one structure is involved, neighbors say there were two buildings behind the home.— Sam Hoyle (@srhoyleKTVH) August 30, 2022
Multiple agencies responding including helicopter.
If taking Birdseye Road west of Helena, please SLOW DOWN. pic.twitter.com/uTOw3r5h1c
Multiple fire agencies are responding to fight the fire, including aerial attacks making water drops. The area is under traffic control while there is a heavy firefighter presence.
At this time it is unclear the estimated size of the fire, or what may have been the cause of ignition.
