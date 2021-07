GREAT FALLS — A wildfire is burning between Craig and Wolf Creek.

At about 6:45 p.m., the Lewis & Clark County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook: "A fire is burning between Craig and the Augusta turnoff, in the area of mile marker 232. Please avoid this area."

I-15 has been closed between Craig and Wolf Creek.

At this point, there is no word on possible evacuations, nor the size or cause of the fire.

We will update you as get more information.