GREAT FALLS — A wildfire has sparked about five miles north of Craig. The Sawmill Fire has burned about 15 acres as of Tuesday afternoon.

Wildfire sparks north of Craig

Two large air tankers have been requested for air attack.

The fire is burning in grass, shrubs, and some timber.

There are reports that there are several structures in the vicinity.

There is no word yet on whether they are directly threatened.

We will update you if we get more information.



WATCH: LARGE WILDFIRES IN MONTANA

Wildfires across Montana (August 19, 2025)