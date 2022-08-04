Watch Now
Wildland fire reported near Spokane Creek Road, evacuations issued

Fire reported near Spokane Creek Road (Credit: Dan Hall)
Posted at 3:39 PM, Aug 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-04 17:49:43-04

A wildland fire has been reported near Spokane Creek Road on the east side of the Helena Valley.

Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office says a large number of first responders are in the area of Spokane Creek subdivision for a fast-moving fire. People are asked to stay out of that area and use caution if they absolutely need to go through there.

Lewis and Clark Sheriff Leo Dutton says evacuations have been issued for Matt Staff Road. The fire is moving fast toward Broadwater County. Residents in the path of the fire should be prepared to evacuate.

MTN has a reporter on the scene who reports at least two helicopters assisting with getting the fire under control.

Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

