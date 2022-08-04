Wildland fire reported near Spokane Creek Road, evacuations issued

A wildland fire has been reported near Spokane Creek Road on the east side of the Helena Valley.

News

Broadwater County Sheriff’s Office says a large number of first responders are in the area of Spokane Creek subdivision for a fast-moving fire. People are asked to stay out of that area and use caution if they absolutely need to go through there.

Lewis and Clark Sheriff Leo Dutton says evacuations have been issued for Matt Staff Road. The fire is moving fast toward Broadwater County. Residents in the path of the fire should be prepared to evacuate.

MTN has a reporter on the scene who reports at least two helicopters assisting with getting the fire under control.

Spokane Creek fire near Helena as seen from Diehl Ranch Rd. #mtnews #mtwx pic.twitter.com/hAA8QXCKm7 — Chris Averill 🇺🇸 (@ChrisAverillMT) August 4, 2022

Spokane creek. Canyon ferry. Fire in wheat field. High winds. This one could get ugly. pic.twitter.com/acGPofn8k0 — Dan Hall (@dotdash1961) August 4, 2022

Editor's note: This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

