Woods Creek Fire: Community meetings on Wednesday evening

GREAT FALLS — Helena-Lewis & Clark National Forest will host two community meetings on Wednesday evening (July 28) to provide updates on the Woods Creek Fire ( Inciweb ).

The lightning-sparked fire has burned an estimated 7,000 acres as of Tuesday evening. The fire was discovered on Saturday, July 10 near Boulder Lakes in the Big Belt Mountains. As of Wednesday morning, there have been no reported injuries or damaged structures.

The first meeting will be in White Sulphur Springs at 6 p.m. at the White Sulphur Springs High School Football Field.

The second meeting will be in Townsend at 8 p.m. at the Community building at the Townsend Fairgrounds.

A pre-evacuation warning was issued on Tuesday for Upper Duck Creek Road, Upper Gurnett Creek Road, and Upper Dry Gulch Road. Broadwater County Sheriff Wynn Meehan said on Facebook that landowners and residents need to take measures to prepare for a possible mandatory evacuation of those areas.

MTN Woods Creek Fire

The warning is to provide people with time to gather livestock in the area, clear the area around homes that could be in danger, and secure personal effects that people cannot replace.

Pre-evacuation means that people in the affected area should prepare to evacuate if necessary; affected people should have a " go bag " containing necessary items.

Law enforcement officers will be going door to door to notify residents and landowners that are around.

The forest is currently closed to all traffic and activities at this time and there will be barricades placed on the road that will be open for residents, landowners and firefighting personnel. All other drivers are advised to avoid Confederate Gulch, Upper Duck Creek, Upper Gurnett, and Upper Dry Gulch.